A 54-year-old British man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three blind students at a school in the Indian capital, police said Tuesday.

Murray Dennis Ward had been associated for nine years with the New Delhi school run by the National Association for the Blind, initially as a donor and later as a volunteer teacher, police said.

School authorities contacted the police after the boys, aged 14 and 15, complained about the alleged abuse, police said.

Ward appeared before a judge after his arrest on Monday, and was ordered held in police custody while investigations were going on. Police have seized his laptop computer and cell phone.

Ward hails from Gloucestershire in the UK. He had been working with a technology company in the New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon until April.

A top police officer Ishwar Singh told reporters that the British high commission in New Delhi has been informed of the arrest.