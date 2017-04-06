India’s Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday requested the Supreme Court to revive charges against veteran BJP leaders over alleged conspiracy to demolish Babri Mosque, reported Hindustan Times.

The CBI told the apex court LK Advani and 12 others were part of a larger conspiracy to demolish the 16th century mosque. It also requested that the trial be held in a Lucknow court.

"We want to do justice by using our powers in the constitution," observed the court, according to NDTV. It also reserved its verdict and told the parties to file their final submissions before next Tuesday.

Hundreds of Hindu zealots scaled the centuries-old Babri Mosque in 1992 and knocked it down with axes, hammers and other tools, triggering a cycle of communal violence that claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Other than Advani, the accused include senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, and a number of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members.