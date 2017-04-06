MUMBAI: According to Times of India, A high alert has been sounded in the state after the police claimed to have received an Indian intelligence input about Islamic State members trying to enter Mumbai via sea. A source said that nine suspects, who hail from Assam, are likely to target Mumbai, India.

While coast guard officials denied sending any such information, Mumbai police officials refused to reveal the source of the intel. Officials said the alert was routine. Police officials, including those from the crime branch, are checking lodges and budget hotels. "Officials have been asked to conduct late-night nakabandis," said the source.

In November 2008, ten LeT militants entered Mumbai through sea and killed 166 people while injuring dozens. Nine of them were killed by Indian police while the lone survivor, Ajmal Kasab, was caught, convicted and later hanged to death.