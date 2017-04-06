A team of Kashmiri cricketers was detained by the Police in Indian-Held Kashmir on Wednesday after a video clip surfaced on social media, showing them wearing the Pakistani team’s jersey with its national anthem playing in the background, reported Hindustan Times

The clip has gone viral since the Kashmir Media Service uploaded the video along with a news report on its website.

The IHK police official said the cricketers were detained for questioning. “The boys are in the police station.”

Security by Indian military has been beefed up as residents have gathered near the police station, demanding immediate release of the 11 players, who reportedly represent a cricket club from the Kalmul area in IHK’s Ganderbal.

The video shows a scenic location surrounded by mountains, which the Kashmiri media identified as Wayil playfield in Ganderbal.

The Kashmiri media reported the match was played on April 2, the day Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

Sources said a team of the Indian counter-terrorism National Investigation Agency (NIA) will fly from New Delhi to the Valley on Thursday to probe the cricket incident.

The players of Baba Darya Ud Din team, named after the popular saint whose shrine is situated in Ganderbal, was wearing the green uniform of Pakistan.

In February, a video clip of Pakistan’s anthem sung by two Kashmiri musicians using traditional instruments went viral on social media in the Valley.