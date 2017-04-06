A roadside explosion killed 10 people in a minibus in Somalia's lower Shabelle region on Thursday, a military officer and residents said.

The attack happened in Golweyn village, controlled by Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, 110 km (70 miles) to south west of the capital, Mogadishu.

"We have confirmed from residents there that at least 10 civilians died and 10 others were wounded after their minibus hit a roadside bomb in Golweyn village this afternoon," Colonel Hassan Mohamed, a military officer in a nearby village told Reuters from Bulamarer district.