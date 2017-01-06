MUMBAI: Maestro Om Puri passed away today morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 66.

According to Indian media, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who was a close friend of the actor, first confirmed the shocking news of his demise on Twitter.

Puri returned home last evening after a shoot. Reportedly his door bell went unanswered today morning, following which his driver raised an alarm.

Om Puri had worked in a number of Hollywood and British films also, including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist”, “East is east”, and most recently in “The Hundred-Foot Journey”

Om Puri also starred in his first Pakistan film Actor in Law directed by Nabeel Qureshi in 2016.

Puri was well admired in Pakistan for advocating peace between the neighboring countries.

Puri faced strong backlash from the host of Indian TV show and other guests in the programme for stressing that ‘war is no solution’.

He also got the forth Indian civilian National Film Award for Best Actor. Indian film industry plunged into mourning over death of Om Puri.

Several celebrities of Bollywood through twitter have expressed their grief over his demise.