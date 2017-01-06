WASHINGTON - US Republicans are preparing legislation that would decrease or potentially eliminate US funding for the United Nations in retaliation against the world body’s recent resolution against Israeli settlement activities.

Lawmakers from the House Freedom Caucus are going to discuss the matter at their convention next Monday, BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday.

The right-wing group is expected to choose between decreasing the funding and making it voluntary, requiring Congress to decide its feasibility every two years.

“One is an incremental step, the other is really a herculean leap,” Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows said.

Calling Israel a “bipartisan issue,” he added that Democrats would join them if the legislation “is measured and appropriate.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also called for an end to the funding “unless and until the UN reverses this anti-Israel resolution.”

The US government funds over 20 percent of the UN’s annual budget. Washington has earmarked $594 million in the UN operations funding for next year but the figure approaches $3 billion once peacekeeping costs are factored in.

Crafted by Congressman Jim Bridenstine, the republican measure is likely to affect the operational funding only.

The administration of President Barack Obama came under bipartisan fire in late December, when it abstained from voting on the historic Security Council Resolution 2334, which stated that as Israel is not international law bans Israel from building any settlements on the occupied Palestinian lands, including Jerusalem al-Quds.

The House announced earlier this week that it would hold a vote on Thursday to declare Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in the wake of the UN rebuke.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce said the Republican measure was designed to return some of Washington’s lost credibility.

Following the Security Council’s 14-0 vote in favour of the measure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the Obama administration and other key Israel allies for not using their veto power.

He also accused Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry of personally orchestrating the resolution.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump described America’s leading Democrat as a “clown” who behaves like a typical politician Thursday, but urged him to work with Republicans.

In his latest early morning Twitter screed, the incoming president attacked Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer - whom he has previously praised - amid a mounting row over health care reform.

Republicans have vowed to press ahead with the potentially unpopular campaign promise of gutting President Barack Obama’s signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act, which allowed millions more poorer Americans to get treatment, but has been criticized for raising insurance premiums.

But Republicans - who control both houses of Congress and will take over the White House from January 20 - appear uncertain about what, if anything, should replace Obamacare.

With the party taking a political hit for appearing adrift in the opening days of the new Congress, Trump pinned responsibility back on Democrats.

“The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in,” Trump said in a string of tweets that were at once strident and conciliatory.

“Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning. ‘Keep you doctor, keep your plan!’ It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works - much less expensive & FAR BETTER!”

Republicans in Congress made their first moves to repeal the health care law on Wednesday, agreeing to begin the process of starving the system of funding.

Obama has launched a parting offensive to try to save his reform, making a rare visit to Congress on Wednesday to rally Democrats for what is shaping up as the first major fight of the next administration.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who ran for vice president on Hillary Clinton’s losing ticket last year, said the president had advised Democrats not to work with Republicans unless they provide a plan to replace Obamacare.

“They will have shown us by the repeal that they are uninterested in our input and they will have also shown a heartlessness about 30 million people are going to lose insurance,” he told CNN on Thursday.

However, he held the door open for cooperation, saying: “We will look at any suggestion that doesn’t reduce coverage or increase cost or diminish the quality of care.”