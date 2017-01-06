JAKARTA - Indonesia is setting up an agency that will tackle fake news after a flood of untrue stories on social media, an official said Thursday, including claims China was waging biological warfare against the country using contaminated chilli seeds. The new cyber agency will also seek to protect state institutions from hackers, said presidential spokesman Johan Budi. Chief Security Minister Wiranto said that the move was necessary to combat a flood of news on social media that was "slanderous, fake, misleading and spread hate". "Freedom (of speech) is a right in a democracy but there is also an obligation to obey the law," he said.