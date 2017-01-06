WASHINGTON/PUNE: US President-elect Donald Trump is reported to have jettisoned his association with realty projects in several countries, including one in India that attracted intense scrutiny soon after his election.

The Trump organisation will discontinue "exploratory" talks over projects in Pune, India and in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the President-elect's attorney Alan Garten was quoted telling US media outlets on Thursday. Earlier, the Trump Organization had called off licensing deals for hotels in Brazil, Azerbaijan and Georgia.