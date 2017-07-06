(LONDON): Police investigating London’s Grenfell Tower disaster say they have made “87 recoveries” but stressed “the catastrophic damage” inside means “that is not 87 people”.

Most survivors displaced from Grenfell Tower and Walk are still living in hotels three weeks after the deadly blaze as the Government attempts to find them suitable accommodation.

Fourteen households hoping to be moved out of emergency accommodation have accepted offers for more permanent living arrangements, Grenfell Response Team (GRT) said.

Commander Stuart Cundy, who is overseeing the Metropolitan Police response to the fire said: “On Monday, we forensically recovered the last of the visible human remains from Grenfell Tower and transferred them to Westminster Mortuary.

“In total we have made 87 recoveries, but I must stress that the catastrophic damage inside Grenfell Tower means that is not 87 people.

“Until formal identification has been completed to the coroner’s satisfaction I cannot say how many people have now been recovered.”

Some 21 bodies have been formally identified by the coroner and their families informed, Cundy said.

He added: “Work continues using all available techniques, supported by experts and specialists, to identify all those whose remains we have recovered.”

A search by hand has started and will involve investigators “meticulously” sifting through about 15.5 tonnes of debris on each floor, he said.

On Tuesday evening, families of those who died in the fire and those who are missing and presumed dead met Cundy and the senior coroner, Dr Fiona Wilcox.

Relatives heard at the private meeting that their loved ones may not be identified until the end of the year.

Separately the British government is sending in outside experts to help oversee recovery efforts.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid says an independent taskforce will help local officials deal with the “longer-term recovery.”

Kensington and Chelsea Council has faced strong criticism for its slow response to June 14 blaze, which killed at least 80 people and left scores homeless.