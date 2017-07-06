Srinagar: Syed Ali Gilani the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference ( APHC), has welcomed Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement in which he uphold to the Kashmir cause on Thursday 6 July, 2017.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement termed Ayatollah Khamenei’s support to the Kashmir freedom movement as timely and pragmatic as he always supported our mission. He appealed to the international community, institutions and influential personalities to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir securing freedom in their struggle against Indian occupation.

“Iran is a country based on Islamic ideology. We hope that this country will support our cause likewise they provide their support to Palestinian people. These two issues are sensitive while referring to Kashmir and Palestine. The holy places are violated and killing of innocent people in both Kashmir and Palestine” he said.

Urging Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan to forge a regional alliance, Syed Ali Gilani further added that “it would solve various complicated issues and would help in building the era of peace, prosperity and development in region. It would also create an atmosphere for resolving the issues related to Kashmir, Palestinian and Muslim world”.