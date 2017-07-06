Caracas : A Venezuelan helicopter pilot who vanished after dropping grenades on the Supreme Court has reappeared in an online video, as justices on Wednesday considered whether to hold a trial that would remove the country’s defiant chief prosecutor.

Oscar Perez - who claims support from members of the military, police and public servants - urged Venezuelans in the video posted late Tuesday to “stand firm in the streets” in their protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

At least 91 people have been killed in street protests that have rocked the socialist Maduro government over the past three months. On Tuesday anti-government protesters blocked streets in Caracas and elsewhere. Protesters blame Maduro for Venezuela’s desperate economic crisis. He blames the chaos on a US-backed conspiracy.

While Perez’s dramatic actions may be a sideshow in the country’s deadly political crisis, the possible destitution of chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega - the most senior figure to defy Maduro - suggests a split in the government that could tip the balance of power.

Ortega, 59, refused to appear in court Tuesday in a case she says was trumped up by the authorities after she defied Maduro.

“I am not going condone a circus that will stain our history with shame and pain and whose decision is foretold,” Ortega told reporters.

“I have committed no crime nor errors and I am not going to submit to this unconstitutional and illegitimate court,” she said. “We already know that today I will be removed from my post.”

Ortega accuses Maduro of violating the constitution with his plan to hold a special assembly to rewrite the document.

Opponents say this “constituent assembly” will be packed with allies that will allow him to cling to power.

She had earlier accused the pro-government Supreme Court of undermining democracy through a short-lived ruling that seized power from the opposition-led legislature.

That ruling helped spark the current wave of protests.

As violence swelled, Ortega accused police of killing protesters - comments that enraged Maduro, who branded her a traitor.

Pro-government lawmaker Pedro Carreno has filed charges against Ortega, alleging “serious errors in the carrying out of her functions.”

He also alleged she was suffering from “insanity” and should be fired.

The court held its hearing Tuesday in her absence and said afterwards it would decide within five days whether to send her to trial and suspend her from office.