New York : A New York officer was shot and killed Wednesday while sitting in a marked police vehicle in what authorities called an “unprovoked attack” shortly after US Independence Day festivities.

There was no apparent motive for the killing at 12:30 am (0430 GMT) in an area of the Bronx that has been troubled by shootings. Miosotis Familia ?was sitting in the truck-size vehicle with her partner when 34-year-old Alexander Bonds opened fire through the window, police said.

She was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at hospital. Bonds was shot dead by police after fleeing on foot and pulling out a revolver, officials said. A bystander was also struck by a bullet and is in a stable condition, police said.

“Based on what we know right now, it is clear this was an unprovoked attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this great city safe,” said New York police chief James O’Neill.

The incident came just hours after crowds gathered in America’s most populous city and financial capital to watch the July 4 Independence Day fireworks at viewing points tightly secured by police.

The shooting evoked memories of two police officers, shot dead at point blank range while sitting in their marked patrol car on December 20, 2014.

They were killed by a mentally unstable man from Baltimore who travelled to New York specifically to kill police officers as the United States grappled with protests about police brutality and the killing of unarmed black suspects.

The shooter subsequently shot himself dead. Investigators said he also shot his ex-girlfriend before heading for New York.