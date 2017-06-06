Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Monday alleged that the explosives used in Wednesday’s deadly truck bombing near Kabul’s Zanbaq Square were from Pakistan, and the material used was highly flammable, reported Tolo News.



However, the Afghan MoI was not able to comment on how the truck managed to reach the most highly-fortified area of the capital city.



“Pakistan is the key planner of this incident like in the past, but our security team is investigating the incident and these investigations have not been completed,” alleged Afghan MoI spokesman Najib Danish.



Afghan MoI accused Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of suppling the Haqqani network with explosives to conduct the bombing in Kabul.



Meanwhile a source within government said on condition of anonymity that the truck had been seen in parts of city from 5:30 am on the morning of the explosion. At no point did security personnel appear to have stopped the vehicle, he said.



It is believed that 1,500 kg explosives was used in the bombing.



“One of the problems is about the involvement of some elements within the security forces, there is the possibility that they (some elements in the security forces) were involved in it, secondly the weakness of these forces,” said MP Abdul Hai Akhundzada.



“The entry of the truck in this important area is surprising,” said one Kabul resident Navid Ahmad.



According to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), there are thirty sewage companies working in Kabul, but some of the sewage tankers operate without licenses. However government’s investigations will need to uncover who the truck belonged to.