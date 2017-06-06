China's Foreign Ministry today has dismissed any reports claiming that Chinese military helicopters had violated India’s airspace, saying that the Chinese military was just carrying out regular border patrols

An Indian report states that the two Chinese helicopters had been seen hovering over the “Barahoti sector” of the China-India boundary and were violating India’s airspace rules.

Hua Chunying, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, told Chinese media that Chinese border troops conducted patrols and keep observations with the help of helicopters regularly in relevant areas and urged India to work with China to maintain peace and stability along the border areas. China’s defense military gave the same response and denied the accuracy of the Indian reports.

“China and India are exploring a solution through the mechanism of special representatives meeting to discuss the boundary question, while also taking measures to uphold peace and tranquility in the border area,” Hua added.