SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism has martyred four Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district of occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian police has claimed that the youth were killed during an encounter with Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sumbal area of the district. The police said that the youth were shot dead after they attacked a paramilitary CRPF camp in the area.

Meanwhile, the authorities have put Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik to prevent them from attending a joint resistance meeting, scheduled to be held in Srinagar on Monday.

The authorities barricaded the Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani, the venue for the meeting, to impede anybody from going inside. Heavy contingent of police has been deployed outside the residence of the octogenarian leader.

The joint resistance leadership was supposed to work out a future plan of action against the crackdown by Indian National Investigation Agency on Hurriyet leaders.

The leadership sees the move as part of Indian strategy to malign resistance leaders.

The authorities placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest late Sunday night. Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested in a police raid on his Maisuma residence in Srinagar.