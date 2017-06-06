The British police stated that London attack has no connections with Pakistan, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to police officials, Khurram Butt became radicalised after watching videos online.

“He or his attack has no connection with Pakistan,” police clarified.

Earlier, Britain police named Pakistani-origin Khurram Butt and Moroccan-origin British Rachid Redouane as two of three accused of the attack.

Furthermore, police has arrested 12 suspects after the attack.

A ceremony was arranged to pay tribute to victims of recent London attack. London Mayor Sadiq Khan also took part in the ceremony.

A van ploughed into pedestrians and several people were stabbed in central London on last Saturday, killing seven in what police called a ‘terrorist’ attack days before a general election.

Armed police opened fire during two “terrorist incidents” at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, a popular nightspot teeming with bars on a warm summer evening.Police said three attackers drove a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

"Armed response officers then responded very quickly and bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and killed on Borough Market," Mark Rowley, Britain's top anti-terrorism officer, said.

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," he said.