At least 200 Daesh militants were killed and 60 others were wounded in a one-month military operation carried out by Afghan security forces in Nangarhar province, the 201 Selab Military Corps said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the operation was conducted under the name of “Shaheen 20” in Kot and Deh Bala districts and ended on Monday.

According to the statement, at least 20 villages cleared of Daesh militants and 15 insurgents were arrested in the operation.

The statement said 26 hostage civilians were rescued from Daesh militants.

Meanwhile, 17 Daesh militants were killed in a joint air attack by Afghan and foreign forces in Zabul province, the Afghan media reported.

Zabul police said the operation was conducted in Arghandab district when a group of Daesh militants were hiding in a house belonged to local residents.

Weapons belonged to the militants were destroyed in the air strike, Zabul police said.