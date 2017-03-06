TOKYO - A helicopter conducting a mountain rescue exercise crashed with nine local officials aboard in Japan on Sunday and at least three people are feared dead, officials and media reports said. A police helicopter located the crashed helicopter on a snowy mountainside in Nagano prefecture in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported. "We've heard that three people were found in a cardio-respiratory arrest, but six others have not yet been found," an official with the Fire and Disaster Management Agency told AFP.