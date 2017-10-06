Hurriyet leaders and chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik have been detained by Indian authorities in Srinagar, reported Kashmir Media Service.

According to KMS, the JKLF leader was taken into custody following a police raid at his residence at Maisuma.

Malik has been arrested to prevent him from leading protests against unabated braid-chopping incidents in occupied Kashmir, told a party spokesperson.

The Hurriyet leadership, consisting of Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq along with Malik had announced to hold demonstrations on Friday in protest of rising braid-cutting incidents and brutalities of Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

Meanwhile, restrictions are in place in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma, Kralkhud and other areas of Srinagar with the suspension of train services after 1 pm on Friday.

Following the death of freedom fighter Burhan Wani, a senior commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, in July last year, there have been increasing armed encounters between Kashmiri freedom fighters and Indian forces in IHK.