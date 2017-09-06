Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India shared Myanmar’s concerns over the violence in its Rakhine state and said all parties must respect Myanmar’s unity as a nation.

Modi spoke after talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during a visit aimed at expanding commercial ties as part of its “Act East” policy and push back against Chinese influence.

Myanmar has come under international pressure after nearly 125,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Rakhine after Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base.