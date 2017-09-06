MASERU - Lesotho's army commander was shot dead by rival officers at a military barracks Tuesday, an official told AFP, in an apparent assassination set to revive instability in the mountainous African kingdom.

"The commander (Khoantle Motsomotso) has been declared dead," a military official who declined to be named told AFP, adding that two senior officers behind the attack had also been killed in the shoot-out. The military official said the two senior officers were denied access to Motsomotso's office by army guards. "They attempted to forcefully enter, there was a shoot-out between the two, their companion who has since fled, and the commander's bodyguards," he said.