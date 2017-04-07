According to Indian Express, A one-year-old calf was run over allegedly by the car of Hindu Yuva Vahini’s (HYV) Lucknow district convener in Nivada area in Janakipuram locality of the city, India on Wednesday. A social organisation founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cow protection is one of HYV’s main objectives.

Indian Police have registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of the calf’s owner, Rajrani — a resident of Nivada. She has alleged that a group of men, in an inebriated condition, started their car from near a liquor shop around 7.30 pm and ran over the calf that was tied nearby along with a cow. She alleged that the calf died after it was dragged for about 20 metres.

“The driver started the car and hit the calf, which was tied near the wine shop. The animal was dragged up to the spot where the road had turned. There he stopped the vehicle, as it was could not be moved anymore… A few locals had noticed the incident… Soon, all those inside the car left the car and fled,” claimed Rajrani.

Her son Ashwini Kumar alleged that driver was drunk and liquor bottles were found in the car.

The car was later damaged by the angry residents, who also held demonstrations against the liquor shop.

Indian Police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC against unidentified persons. Janakipuram Station Officer Satish Kumar Sinha said: “The car has been seized but its owner is yet to be identified… A letter is being sent to the Regional Transport Officer to know its owner. Once we find the owner, we would be able to question him about who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.”

Locals, however, claimed that the car belonged to Akhand Pratap Singh, the Lucknow district convener of HYV. When contacted, HYV’s Lucknow district president, Sunil Singh, confirmed that Akhand Pratap was the unit’s district convener. HYV headquarters in charge at Gorakhpur, P K Mall, said he did not know of the incident and would look into the matter.

While Akhand Pratap could not be contacted at his residence at Sector H of Janakipuram for comments, his sister Priyanka Singh claimed he was not in Lucknow and had gone to Sitapur on Wednesday. “The car belongs to him but it was with someone else at the time of the incident,” she added.

“Nivada used to be a village but became a part of the city in 2008. This liquor shop is a nuisance. People start parking their vehicles there since evening… no woman can move around after that. We have given an ultimatum to the police and the administration that the shop should be removed or we else would organise more protests,” said Mohammad Ziar Ali, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Awadh).

The liquor shop remained closed on Thursday.