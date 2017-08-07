NEW YORK: Chanting 'Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan', a large number of Pakistani-Americans gathered on Sunday for the Pakistan Independence Day Parade marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their homeland, with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry urging them to contribute towards further strengthening of Washington-Islamabad relations.

Ambassador Chaudhry, who was the chief guest at the parade, told the gathering that the Pakistani diaspora was playing a "valuable role" as a bridge between Pakistan and the United States.

In this regard, he especially urged Pakistani-American youth to make their contribution.

Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Raja Ali Ejaz, called for maintaining unity and renewing resolve to work together for the greater progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Sunday's weather was comfortable as men, women and children -- mostly clad in national dresses -- came together at the annual event in an impressive show of unity.

Raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans and waving the national flag, Pakistanis warmly cheered the parade as it moved down one of New York City's main avenue.

The route from Madison Avenue's 38th street - the starting point- to 23rd street was decorated with Pakistani and American flags.