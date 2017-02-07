Four alleged Daesh militants, arrested by law enforcement agencies in Peshawar, were brought before the media in Landikotal at a press conference on Tuesday and were later handed to Afghan officials at the Torkham border.

Assistant Political Agent of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad and tehsildar Shamsul Islam said that law enforcement agencies had arrested four Afghan nationals allegedly affiliated with Islamic State (ISIL) known as Daesh. They said the arrested Daesh militants had been injured and escaped from Afghanistan while fighting with the Afghan security forces.

Niaz said the militants had reached Peshawar where they were arrested.

The arrested militants were from Chaprehar district of Ningrahar, identified as Javid Khan son of Muhammad Omar and Niamatullah alias Hamidullah son of Mursaleen,residents of Dago Ahmadi Killay, Taleman son of Allah Nazar,resident of Gul Darra and Safiullah alias Kha Baba son Ainullah,resident of Hafizan.

APA said that following the close liaison and mutual understanding with Afghan government they would soon hand over the militants to the Afghan border officials. He said as per the law of the land, Afghan government would reward punishment to the arrested militants.

He said that the Pakistani government and its security forces were committed to take actions against all anti-state elements anywhere in the country. The official said it was inevitable for the Pakistani government to strictly implement Pak-Afghan border management policy" to block militants' cross border movement and other suspects.