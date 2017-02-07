NEW DELHI: Kailash Satyarthi's home was looted by robbers in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to reports, several valuables belonging to the Nobel Prize winner, including the replica of his Nobel Prize, has been stolen from his home.

Delhi Police, which has registered an FIR suspects that the burglars were aware of the Nobel and mistook it for the original.

However, it is yet to be ascertained if the thieves wanted just that. A massive manhunt has been launched for the culprits. Crime and forensic teams have lifted fingerprints and other evidences from the spot, cops said.

Kailash Satyarthi is a renowned Indian child rights activist and the winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.