SRINAGAR: Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference Syed Ali Gilani and the Chairman of Hurriyet forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have paid tributes to killed youth, Muzaffar Ahmed Naikoo in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

Muzaffar Ahmed Naikoo was killed by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Machwa area of Badgam district, on Thursday night, reported KMS.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were arrested, tortured and then shot dead, but later Indian forces presented it as an encounter.

He said that the occupational forces were notoriously known as masters of fake encounters and whenever they arrest a freedom fighter, they eliminate him through such executions.

He further maintained that local population of Machwa rejected the forces’ claim of encounter and said that at about 11:25 pm they heard a few gun shots after which they found the dead body of Muzaffar Ahmed.

APHC chairman said that the Kashmiri youth were writing a history by their blood, which put a huge responsibility on the people to safeguard these sacrifices and never to compromise with the mission of the martyrs.

“We in no way can forget the sacred blood of our loved ones and we will protect and honour each drop of the blood of our martyrs, as it is a moral binding on us to do so, to get rid of the forcible Indian occupation,” he added.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar while paying homage to Muzaffar Ahmed Naikoo said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for a sacred cause of setting their people free from the clutches of oppression and suppression.

He also remembered the victims of Sopore massacre of 6th January, 1993, and said that on the fateful day Indian troops had set the north Kashmir’s township ablaze, killing over 60 innocent civilians and gutting 350 structures including shops and residential houses.