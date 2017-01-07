Jerusalem : Israel said that it would cut $6 million in funding to the United Nations in 2017 in protest against a U.N. Security Council resolution that demanded an end to Israeli settlement building on land Palestinians want for an independent state.

Israel's mission to the United Nations said funding would be cut to U.N. bodies it described as "anti-Israel," including the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights.

U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement, “It is unreasonable for Israel to fund bodies that operate against us at the U.N.