WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday denouncing the Obama administration’s abstention from a United Nations Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories.

Lawmakers of both parties supported the measure in a 342-80 vote, with four Democrats voting "present". A majority of Democrats, 109, voted for the resolution; 76 Democrats opposed it. All but four Republicans voted for the resolution.

The Obama administration drew criticism from pro-Israel Republicans and Democrats alike last month when it declined to veto a UN resolution condemning Israel’s expansion of settlements as violation of international law.

“This government, our government, abandoned our ally Israel when she needed us the most,” Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, said in a House floor speech. “These types of one-sided efforts are designed to isolate and delegitimise Israel. They do not advance peace. They make it more elusive.”

The UN Security Council measure passed 14-0, with support from countries including the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia. The US had the power to veto the resolution by virtue of its permanent membership in the Security Council, but opted to abstain.

The Obama administration defended its break from the longstanding US policy of shielding Israel by arguing that settlements undermine any potential path to a peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Last month’s vote was the first time the UN Security Council passed a resolution critical of Israel in the conflict with Palestine during Obama’s presidency. The Obama administration has used its veto power in support of Israel in the past. More resolutions opposed by Israel went forward during the Clinton, Reagan and both Bush administrations.

“I think allowing governments to bully Israel in the UN is a mistake, no matter who’s in power,” Congressman Eliot Engel, a Democrat who co-sponsored Thursday’s resolution, said. AFP adds: Israel on Friday suspended about $6 million in funding to the United Nations to protest a Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlements in the Palestinian territories. The council adopted the resolution last month after the United States refrained from using a veto to block the measure in a break from its usual practice of shielding its Middle East ally.

The cut to Israel's $40 million annual contribution to the United Nations represented the portion of the UN budget allocated to four committees on Palestinian issues, the Israeli mission said.

"It is unreasonable for Israel to fund bodies that operate against us at the UN," Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement.

"We seek to stop the practice where the UN is used solely as a forum for unending attacks against Israel."

The announcement came a day after the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of a measure condemning the UN stance and chastising President Barack Obama's administration for abstaining in the Security Council vote. The cut in funding is the first in a series of retaliatory measures that the Israeli mission said would be taken at the United Nations after the new US administration takes office.

Meanwhile, some top Republicans such as ultraconservative Republican Senator Ted Cruz have said they want to rescind US funding for the UN, though no such legislation has emerged yet.

Thursday’s vote is only the latest example of lawmakers in Congress, particularly Republicans, siding with conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over President Barack Obama.

Then-Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, invited Netanyahu to address Congress in 2015 without consultation from the White House, a breach of protocol that angered administration officials and further soured the president’s relationship with the Israeli prime minister. Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry all declined to meet with Netanyahu during his visit to Washington.

Several dozen Democrats skipped Netanyahu’s speech, which largely served to warn against negotiating with Iran over its nuclear weapons, out of loyalty to the president.

Later that year, nearly 30 Democrats in both chambers voted against the international accord to curb Iran’s nuclear arsenal amid furious lobbying from Israeli advocates.

Members of the House Democratic leadership were split. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Assistant Minority Leader Jim Clyburn voted against the resolution, while Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley joined Republicans in support.

Hoyer has said he doesn’t support Israel’s expansion of settlements, but thinks the Security Council shouldn’t meddle in the conflict.

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican, and Ben Cardin, a Democrat, introduced a similar resolution this week objecting to the UN’s vote. So far, no vote has been scheduled on the measure.

Over half a million Israelis live in more than 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem al-Quds.