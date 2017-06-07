LAHORE : today, hundreds of Indian Sikh devotees will arrive at Pakistan by passing through Wagah border to take part in Shaheedi Jor Mela of Guru Arjin Dev ji.

According to media reports , Evacuee Trust Property Board Sadiq Al Farooq, board officers and Sikh personnel will greet and welcome them.

Sikh pilgrims will endeavor their religious ceremonials till June 9 in Gurdwara Punja Sahab Hassan Abdal from where they will leave for Nankana Sahib to visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan on June 10. On June 12, they will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooq Abad and will come back to Nankana Sahib