LONDON - Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, a billionaire businessman known for his lavish lifestyle, has died in London at the age of 82. His family said in statement that he died peacefully while being treated for Parkinson's disease. Mr Khashoggi became one of the world's richest men in the 1970s and '80s by brokering international arms deals. His parties were legendary, often lasting for days, but there was also controversy about his business. A statement from the family on Tuesday said: "He lived his last days surrounded by his devoted family, children and grandchildren, with the same elegance, strength and dignity that characterised his remarkable life. He is survived by his wife Lamia.

"AK was a pioneer who achieved global recognition in a golden age through his extraordinary business achievements and renowned generosity. Our father understood the art of bringing people together better than anyone.

"He combined commercial acumen with an over-riding loyalty to his country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His work always furthered the interests of his country." He most famously brokered arms deals between US firms and Saudi Arabia in the 1960s and 70s.

Mr Khashoggi, whose late sister Samira was married to former Harrods chief Mohamed Al Fayed, was an uncle of Princess Diana's final love, Dodi Fayed.