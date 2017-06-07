Seven people have been killed in an attack at the Iranian parliament on Wednesday and four have been taken hostage on the upper floors of the building, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted sources on the ground as saying.

But it added that this information had not been confirmed by security sources.

Tasnim also reported that the Revolutionary Guards' hostage rescue team killed one of the attackers in parliament.

Armed men launched two attacks in Iran on Wednesday morning, killing a guard at the parliament in central Tehran and wounding several people at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini a few kilometers south of the city, state media reported.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were coordinated. The unusual attacks in Iran’s capital, Tehran, prompted the Interior Ministry to call for an urgent security meeting, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Iranian state media said police helicopters were circling over the parliament building and that all mobile phone lines from inside were disconnected. The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that lawmakers and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber, where a session had been in progress.

Lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament.

Another lawmaker said one of the assailants was surrounded by security forces and all the doors to the building had been closed, ISNA news agency reported.

"I was inside the parliament when shooting happened. Everyone was shocked and scared. I saw two men shooting randomly," said one journalist at the scene, who asked not to be named.

Around half an hour later, an armed man opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini and wounded a number of people, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

One attacker detonated a suicide vest at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, one was killed by the security forces and the rest of the assailants were arrested, the Governor of Tehran was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

Hossein Hashemi said a worker was killed in the attack at the mausoleum and several others were injured.

The identity and the motivation of the assailant was still unclear, Tasnim said.

In addition to being lethal, the attack on the shrine of Khomeini is symbolically stunning. As Iran’s first Supreme Leader, Khomeini is a towering figure in the country and was its revolutionary leader in the 1979 ouster of the shah.

Sunni extremists, including the Islamic State group, despise Shiite-majority Iran and are at war with Tehran’s proxies in Syria and Iraq. Iran has also come under attack in the past by Arab insurgents. No one immediately claimed Wednesday’s attacks.

This is a developing story*