The death of a student killed by troops in Held Kashmir sparked new anti-India demonstrations on Wednesday.

Hundreds of students and villagers joined a rally in the town of Shopian, south of Srinigar, during the funeral of Adil Farooq Magray.

The teenager suffered a fatal wound to the chest late Tuesday when security forces opened fire to disperse protesters trying to disrupt an anti-militant operation in Shopian, witnesses said.

More than 100 students, men and women, have been killed around protests that have mounted in India-held Kashmir since July last year, when a leading rebel commander was killed.

Rebel groups have since 1989 been fighting hundreds of thousands of Indian soldiers deployed in the region, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. Tens of thousands have been killed in the three decades of unrest.