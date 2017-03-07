BAREILLY: According to Times of India, A 50-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped by six relatives on February 7 has written to the President seeking permission for euthanasia. Alleging police complicity with the accused men, she said an FIR was filed on February 23 only after intervention of senior officials but no arrests have been made.

"Ansar Khan, Saveen, Sharafat Husain, Sanjev Khan, Ifaq Ahmed and Mehndi Baig barged inside my house following altercations regarding a family dispute. They physically assaulted my minor son and me. When I said I will seek legal help, they dragged me into a room and gangraped me.They also issued life threats to me," she wrote in her letter to the President.