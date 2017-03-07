KOZHIKODE: According to Times of India, Wayanad police have detained five persons for allegedly molesting seven minor girls who are inmates of an orphanage at Muttil in Wayanad.

Sources in the police said that the accused have been sexually abusing the girls for the past four months. The accused work in the shop which is situated near the orphanage and all of them hail from nearby areas.

According to police, the information about the molestation came to light when a security guard attached to the girls' orphanage saw one of the girls coming out of the shop under suspicious circumstances. The whole episode of the sexual abuse was unravelled when the girl recounted her experience on questioning by the orphanage authorities. All girls are Plus One students.

The police took the accused into custody on a complaint filed by the authorities of the orphanage. Senior police officers including district police chief Rajpal Meena are interrogating the detained persons at the Kalpetta police station.