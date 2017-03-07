After a series of social media videos by Indian army personnel, a new video has emerged of an Indian soldier on social media, once again complaining about corruption, lack of facilities, low standard food and degrading behavior of officers, reported Waqt News.

In the video, the Indian army soldier said they are given food just to stay alive. “It is not provided to us as a basic facility or our right,” he said.

While discussing about the behavior of his officers, the soldier mentioned that the soldiers are humiliated by their seniors. “If we complain about the treatment, we face punishment,” he said.

The soldier further explained that before making the video he tried his best to resolve the issue through proper channels. “I took two long leaves and contacted my seniors but as a result I face investigation,” he complained.

“As there is no mean left to record my complaint, so I am making this video.