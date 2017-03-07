DUBAI: Etihad Airways is advising some passengers to run travel plans by United States diplomatic missions after President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order banning visits by nationals of six Muslim-majority nations.

Monday's order, which takes effect on March 16, keeps a 90-day ban on travel to the United States. by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. It applies only to new visa applicants, meaning about 60,000 people whose visas were revoked by the previous order will now be permitted to enter.

"We strongly encourage all guests who are nationals of these countries to consult with their nearest United States embassy or consulate to ensure they are legally entitled to enter the United States," an Etihad spokeswoman told Reuters.

"The United States entry requirements are subject to change and may be subject to further interpretation by United States administrative agencies and courts," she said by email.

Trump's original Jan. 27 executive order, suspended on Feb. 3, banned refugees and nationals from the same six-Muslim majority countries, as well as Iraq, which was left off the revised order.

The original ban caused chaos and confusion at airports worldwide, with the airline industry complaining about the lack of clear and direct communication from US officials.

Hours before Monday's order was signed, a Qatar Airways spokeswoman told Reuters it had not received guidance from the US government about the new ban.