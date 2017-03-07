BRUSSELS: EU anti-trust authorities on Monday approved a controversial nuclear expansion project in Hungary that is heavily backed by Russia. The approval removes the last roadblock to the 12.5 billion euro ($13.2 billion) expansion of Hungary's only nuclear facility, which Russia is financing by 80 percent as tensions between Europe and the Kremlin run high. The European Commission "has approved this support under EU state aid rules on the basis of commitments made by Hungary to limit distortions of competition," said a statement. -AFP

Construction of the two 1,200 megawatt reactors at the Paks plant outside Budapest is considered a strategic project by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Russia's.