According to Times of India, in what can be said to be a major security breach at the heavily guarded Pune airport, a youngster managed to enter the terminal building of the facility by foxing the officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after showing them a fake e-ticket.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on Sunday. The CISF officials have lodged an FIR at Vimantal police station in this regard.

The man, identified as Ammar Mohsin Boxwala (26), a resident of Burhani Colony in Market Yard, was later caught by CISF personnel while he was trying to leave the departure lounge. It later came to light that the youth had taken the step to bid his girlfriend goodbye.

According to the police, Boxwala's girlfriend had a ticket of SpiceJet to travel from Pune to Goa. He made a fake ticket of a Chennai-bound Indi- Go flight. When his girlfriend made it through the security check, he then moved to the departure area and informed the CISF personnel that he no longer wanted to fly to Chennai, instead requested to be escorted to the exit gate. This raised doubts in the minds of the CISF personnel, who then took the man to the airline counter and got his ticket verified. It was then found that the customer id printed on the e-ticket was false.

The SpiceJet (SG 514) Pune to Goa flight departs from city airport at 12.20 pm and the Chennai-bound (6E 302) IndiGo flight departs at 1.50 pm. According to airport officials, the man entered the terminal building around 11am.

During interrogation by CISF, Boxwala admitted that he had manipulated a year-old ticket. He changed the customer id only to bid goodbye to his girlfriend. Investigating officer R V Mane, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Vimantal police station, informed, "We lodged an FIR at 9.28 pm on Sunday. Boxwala admitted that he made a mistake out of love. He is yet to be arrested and has been asked to remain present at the police station on Tuesday for inquiry."

When contacted, Manjit Singh, spokesperson of CISF, said, "This incident is one-of-a-kind at the Pune airport. After entering the terminal building, we cannot allow any passenger to step outside without permission of the respective airline. We verify every passenger's valid identity card before letting them into the terminal building. The problem is that we cannot identify if the ticket is fake or not through the customer id."

Singh continued, "Pune airport is hyper-sensitive. Our security is very strong, but after this incident, we will work towards strengthening our vigil."

Previously, two persons were detained Pune airport by the police. The cops had arrested 36-year-old Sri Lankan national Marimuthu Raju alias Suthan Suppiah, a native of Tirunelveli in Jaffna, on September 1, 2016. He was trying to travel to Germany from Pune on a fake passport and visa, and is suspected to be a former member of the terrorist organisation, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which is now inactive. A similar incident had occurred when an ISIS suspect was detained at the airport in April 2016.

Boxwala admitted that he made a mistake out of love. He is yet to be arrested and has been asked to remain present at the police station on Tuesday for inquiry