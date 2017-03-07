JERUSALEM - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday that the United States has warned that annexing the West Bank would lead to an “immediate crisis” with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Lieberman sought to push back against those in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition calling for a declaration of Israeli sovereignty over all or part of the occupied territory.

He said annexation would provoke a crisis with Washington and result in steep costs for the Israeli government since it would be required to provide services to Palestinians in the West Bank.

“We have received a very clear, direct message from the United States stating that the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) would provoke an immediate crisis with the new administration,” Lieberman said before a parliamentary committee.

Some 2.6 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967.

The latest call for annexation came on Sunday, when lawmaker Miki Zohar from Netanyahu’s Likud party said in a television interview that “the two-state solution is dead”. Zohar advocated a single state, but said that Palestinians in the West Bank should not be allowed to vote in Israeli parliamentary elections.

Others have made similar calls, including Education Minister Naftali Bennett who heads the religious nationalist Jewish Home party.

Bennett advocates annexing most of the West Bank, and has said he hopes support from Trump’s presidency will spell the end of the idea of a Palestinian state.

In his comments on Monday, Lieberman also laid out an economic argument against annexation, saying Israel immediately “will be required to spend 20 billion shekels ($5.4 billion, 5.1 billion euros)” on various social services.

Palestinian killed in West Bank firefight

A Palestinian was killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Israeli army said Monday.

The man, identified by Israeli police as 31-year-old Bassel al-Aaraj, was shot dead after opening fire on soldiers who came to arrest him at his home on Sunday night.

Two weapons were found on his property, an army spokeswoman said.

Two other Palestinians were wounded by gunfire in subsequent clashes with Israeli troops, Palestinian hospital sources said.

A police spokeswoman said Aaraj was “the head of a cell planning attacks against Israeli targets”.

Seen as “close to Islamists”, he had spent several months in a Palestinian Authority prison, a Palestinian security source added.

A wave of violence that broke out in October 2015 has killed 254 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, one Jordanian, one Eritrean and one Sudanese, according to an AFP count.

Most of the Palestinians who lost their lives were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, according to Israeli authorities.

Others were killed during protests, in clashes or during air raids on Gaza. The Israeli army routinely carries out incursions and arrests in Ramallah even though it is in principle under the full control of the Palestinian Authority.