New Delhi has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an 'integral part' of India and, therefore, describing it as an Indian-occupied or administered territory is of no reason, reported Sputnik news Sunday.

The Indian delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Council led by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said describing any Indian territory as India-occupied or India-administered is not valid under any circumstances.

India's response came after Pakistan had earlier made a suggestion to UN regarding Kashmir which included holding a plebiscite, ending the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and banning pellet guns.

This is not the first time India has claimed Kashmir in its entirety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reiterated the claim during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Peace talks between Pakistan and India have been on hold for years and diplomatic engagement is at a minimum.

India accuses Pakistan of backing Islamist militants and encouraging them to attack Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir and, occasionally, in other parts of India.

Pakistan denies that and says India must hold negotiations on the future of Kashmir.