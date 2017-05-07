In utter disrespect to their profession, Indian doctors refused to treat a woman patient from held Kashmir (IHK) at Post Graduate Institution of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh because of her Kashmiri origin.

Nasreen Malik, who had gone to PGI Chandigarh to undergo neurosurgical treatment, was refused to be attended by the doctors at the hospital saying “You pelt stones on our troops in Valley and then come here for treatment.” She was asked to leave the hospital premises immediately.

Her son Javaid Malik told Srinagar-based Rising Kashmir that doctors at PGI told them “Vaha Kashmir me humara jawanu ko pathar mar tai ho aur phir yaha ilaj karna aate ho (You pelt stones on force personnel there in Valley and then come here for treatment)”.

Malik said that were very responsive till they didn’t see the prescription of a Srinagar hospital. Once they came to know that “we are from Kashmir, they got angry and threw the papers,” Malik added.

He said, “Earlier, at the reception, when they got to know that we are from Kashmir, they became disrespectful to us and asked us to fulfill the basic formalities.” He said the ill treatment at the hand of doctors and hospital staff forced them to leave the PGI Chandigarh. “I had to leave the hospital without my mother undergoing treatment there”.

Malik termed it against basic norms of medical profession that a doctor refused to treat anybody because of his or her geographical or racial background.