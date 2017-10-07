TEHRAN - Iranian Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri said on Friday that his brother, who heads several major tourism projects, had been arrested. Mehdi Jahangiri has interests in large-scale developments, including a new tourism park outside Tehran, as well as a branding deal with France's Novotel and Ibis hotel chains signed in 2015. "I do not have precise information on the reason and manner of the arrest," Eshagh Jahangiri said on his Instagram account.