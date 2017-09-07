MUMBAI: - India's top court on Wednesday allowed a 13-year-old rape survivor to have a late abortion after lawyers said carrying the baby to full term would cause her trauma and agony. The girl is 32 weeks pregnant, well beyond India's 20-week legal limit after which terminations are only allowed where there is a danger to the life of the mother or the baby. In his submission before the court Wednesday, the state counsel said the girl would "undergo trauma and agony" if she was not allowed to terminate her pregnancy. -AFP