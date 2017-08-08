As an investigative inquiry took place, two police officers were dismissed as their claims were found to be false of being the first Indian couple to climb the Mount Everest.



As stated by BBC, last year in the month of May Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod had claimed to have climbed Mount Everest and reached the height of 29,035ft (8,850m).



As the other climber queried about the pair’s claim the Maharashtra Police did an inquiry and found the couple guilty. The police confirmed that the pictures which the couple showed were fake which they had used to show their successful climb on May 23.



According to Addition Commissioner Mr. Sahebrao Patil stated in a press conference that the information given by the couple was misleading and this couple had brought disrepute to Maharashtra Police Department.

As the Nepalese Tourism Authorities got to know about the couple’s false claim they did a thorough examination of them and placed a 10 years mountaineering ban on the couple.

A South Indian climber Satyarup Sidhanta claimed that the pictures shown by the couple actually belonged to him.

As stated by the the Indian Express, a press release issued by Pune City Police on Friday confirmed, “The couple had taken permission from the state’s director general of police in 2015 for taking part in a mountaineering expedition in Nepal. They were also given financial help of Rs 2 lakh from the police welfare fund. But the expedition was cancelled following an earthquake in Nepal, due to which the couple returned and reported to duty on June 17, 2015.”

“They refused to return the money given to them. As well as, they did not present details of the expenditure of this money. In 2016, the state government again gave them permission for taking part in an expedition to climb the Mount Everest… they were free from the task on April 20, 2016. After returning, they did not submit any report regarding their expedition and remained absent on duty without permission.”

The reports about their claims of climbing Mount Everest were doubtful and many complaints were received about the pictures being fake. While the inquiry took place the couple was unable to provide any strong proof to show that their claims of climbing Mount Everest are true.

As stated by Dinesh, “It is inappropriate to say that the Nepal government has placed a ban of 10 years on us. We have not received any such message from the Nepal government in this regard. We have the certificate given to us by the Nepal government for successfully climbing Mount Everest… The persons who complained that we faked the pictures, to make false claims of climbing up the Mount Everest, have not maintained it during the departmental inquiry. So it is clear that the accusation against us was false and done with malicious intention.”

He also said that, “We wanted to talk about it earlier as well. But we did not have the permission to deliver our opinion to the media as the inquiry was on. We were threatened that if we approach the media, we would be suspended from service. We cooperated with the inquiry officers and did not speak to the media. But still, we were suspended… this is injustice,” said Dinesh.