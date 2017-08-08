BAREILLY: According to Times of India, Police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for uploading his display picture on Facebook with a tagline "I support Pakistan" in Bisauli town of Badaun and booked him for sedition. However, during interrogation, the youth told police on Monday that he uploaded the picture only to create a buzz and gather a lot of negative comments on the social networking site.

The action came after a complaint from local Bajrang Dal activists. In a similar case in April this year, local police had booked 60 people for waving Pakistan's national flag during a religious procession in Bisauli.

According to the police, Babloo Khan, a mirror artisan who has a shop in the town, had uploaded the controversial picture which also showed Pakistan's national flag on his Facebook profile on July 22. Though he later deleted it, it had become viral by then.

"We took cognizance of the post after we found it on the internet. Later, we also received a complaint in this connection from local Bajrang Dal activists," said Chandra Prakash, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Badaun.

Police on Sunday visited the accused's shop and found the picture on his mobile pho ne. He was arrested on the spot and booked under section 124 A (sedition) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Bisauli station house officer Rajesh Kumar said, "During interrogation, Khan told us that he used the controversial picture just to attract attention, negative comments and likes on Facebook."

On April 30 this year, Badaun police had slapped sedition charges on 60 persons for waving Pakistan's national flag during a procession on the occasion of Juloos-e-Mohammadi on December 13, 2016 in Bisauli.

Police said they found Pakistan's national flag in the house of one of the accused, Salman Khan, a tailor, on April 30 this year. The case was lodged after five months on the order of a local court, police had said.