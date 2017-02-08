Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.

The federal prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday that police had carried out searches at nine addresses in various districts of the Belgian capital and one district outside. No weapons are explosives were found.

A judge will determine later on Wednesday whether those detained would have to remain in custody.

Prosecutors said the case was not related to its investigations into the Paris attacks of November 2015 and the Brussels bombings in March 2016.