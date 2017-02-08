PARIS - The Egyptian suspect in the attack on soldiers outside the Louvre museum in Paris has begun speaking to investigators and confirmed his identity, a source in the inquiry said Tuesday. The man, who was shot after wielding two machetes and lunging at a group of soldiers on Friday, has recovered sufficiently to confirm he is Abdallah El-Hamahmy, 29. He "gave his version of the facts", the source said, without giving more details. It is believed the suspect lives in the United Arab Emirates and entered France on January 26 on a flight from Dubai.