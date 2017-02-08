A man was charged today charged over a race attack on a pregnant woman who later lost her unborn twin babies.

David Gallacher, 37, is accused of assaulting the mum-to-be by kicking her in the stomach as she walked close to a mosque.

He also allegedly attacked a man who tried to intervene during the incident in Milton Keynes, Bucks., last August.

The unnamed woman, who is a mum-of-four, was forced to flee her home in fear as a result of the assault.

Her 40-year-old husband also had to give up his job as a taxi driver to stay home and reassure his traumatised wife.

Courtesy The Sun