ACCRA:- Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana’s new president on Saturday, promising to stamp out government corruption and kickstart the private sector. The 72-year-old former human rights lawyer took the oath of office at a ceremony in Independence Square in the capital Accra in front of more than 6,000 guests and a roaring crowd. Wearing a traditional robe draped over one shoulder, Akufo-Addo waved a gold sword - a symbol of Ghana’s presidency - before giving his inaugural address as head of state.

“We no longer have any excuses for being poor,” Akufo-Addo said.–AFP

“We must restore integrity in public life. State coffers are not spoils for the party that wins an election, but resources for the country’s social and economic development,” Akufo-Addo said.